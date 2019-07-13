Done Deal: Greanleaf Buys Hyatt’s Properties

Greanleaf Properties purchased the former Hyatt’s – All Things Creative properties at 906 Main Street and 71-75 Pearl Street for $975,000 yesterday. Greanleaf is very familiar with the Allentown location. It redeveloped neighboring 916-18 Main Street into the Bosche Lofts featuring 23 apartments and commercial space.
The properties total .47 acres and include 21,396 sq.ft. of space fronting Main Street, a one-story, 1,620 sq.ft. warehouse at 71 N. Pearl Street, and a three-unit apartment building at 75 N. Pearl Street.
Hyatt’s moved to a larger location at 1941 Elmwood Avenue in January.