Big Deal: Ellicott Development Purchases P.L.U.M. WORKS Site

An Allentown property likely has a mixed-use future. Ellicott Development’s 339 Ganson Group LLC purchased the P.L.U.M. WORKS properties at 138 Allen Street and 71 Park Street for $1.1 million. The seller was Farmsworth Florist Properties LTD.
Details from the property listing:
Endless opportunities to develop the parcel – 45,000 SF over two floors – Steel and concrete construction – Located in historic Allentown District – Excellent retail opportunity – Three blocks to the heart of Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus – Window openings in place for residential conversion – Private 20-car parking lot with entrance on Park Street.
The new purchase is adjacent to two Ellicott Development apartment buildings. Ellicott converted the former University Club building at Delaware and Allen Street into 14 one and two-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 850 sq.ft. to slightly over 2,000 sq.ft. “The Bellasara” opened in August 2001 and quickly leased up. Its success along with Lofts @ Elk Terminal was proof of a strong demand for upscale, unique apartments in the downtown area.
In 2011, the University Club’s athletic facilities, last occupied by Allentown Athletix, were converted into ten additional apartments and 1,800 sq.ft. of commercial space.