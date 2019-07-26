Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Beatles Rooftop Concert Returns to Larkinville

0 Comments

The first three Beatlemania concerts on the rooftop of the Hydraulic Hearth have been so popular… they are going to do it again. On Thursday August 8th, Beatlemania returns to Larkinville, with a high energy rooftop Beatles-tribute concert by Geno McManus and The Black Rock Beatles, viewable from Larkin Square, the Hydraulic Hearth Beer Garden, and even Seneca Street, which will be closed down for the epic annual event. The concert is a tribute to the Beatles’ legendary last performance, in London 1969 (featured in the documentary film Let it Be).

“Beatles night has grown from a pop-up we did on a whim 3 years ago into one of the biggest events for the neighborhood. Who knew people loved the Beatles so much…?” asked Hydraulic Hearth proprietor Harry Zemsky. “To ensure a great customer experience, this year we’re opening up our parking ramp for free parking, while selling $7 pre-sale tickers to help control the crowd size.”

August 8 is right around the corner. So get your tickets, and get a primetime spot to catch this super popular Beatles affair, up on the rooftop in the heart of Larkinville.

Beatles Rooftop Concert Returns to Larkinville

Hydraulic Hearth Restaurant and Larkin Square

Thursday August 8th, 6-9pm with a rain date of August 15th

Hydraulic Hearth restaurant, 716 Swan Street, Buffalo NY

Parking will be free in the Larkin Square parking ramp and in the lots along Exchange Street

Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite: www.BeatlesRooftopTribute.Eventbrite.com

www.facebook.com/events/2167477559997154

www.hydraulichearth.com

www.larkinsquare.com

Tagged with: , , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside, Buffalo Porchfest, and Paint vs. Paint. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market on Elmwood. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, the Hertel Alley Street Art Festival, and The Flutterby Festival.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments