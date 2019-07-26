The first three Beatlemania concerts on the rooftop of the Hydraulic Hearth have been so popular… they are going to do it again. On Thursday August 8th, Beatlemania returns to Larkinville, with a high energy rooftop Beatles-tribute concert by Geno McManus and The Black Rock Beatles, viewable from Larkin Square, the Hydraulic Hearth Beer Garden, and even Seneca Street, which will be closed down for the epic annual event. The concert is a tribute to the Beatles’ legendary last performance, in London 1969 (featured in the documentary film Let it Be).
“Beatles night has grown from a pop-up we did on a whim 3 years ago into one of the biggest events for the neighborhood. Who knew people loved the Beatles so much…?” asked Hydraulic Hearth proprietor Harry Zemsky. “To ensure a great customer experience, this year we’re opening up our parking ramp for free parking, while selling $7 pre-sale tickers to help control the crowd size.”
August 8 is right around the corner. So get your tickets, and get a primetime spot to catch this super popular Beatles affair, up on the rooftop in the heart of Larkinville.
Beatles Rooftop Concert Returns to Larkinville
Hydraulic Hearth Restaurant and Larkin Square
Thursday August 8th, 6-9pm with a rain date of August 15th
Hydraulic Hearth restaurant, 716 Swan Street, Buffalo NY
Parking will be free in the Larkin Square parking ramp and in the lots along Exchange Street
Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite: www.BeatlesRooftopTribute.Eventbrite.com
www.facebook.com/events/2167477559997154