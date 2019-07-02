Barrel + Brine Open on Chandler St in Black Rock

We visited Barrel + Brine’s new location in Buffalo’s Black Rock neighborhood and could not have been happier with our experience. The café and taproom features the company’s fermented products, homemade from locally sourced ingredients. Stop in for a relaxing afternoon with a pickle plates, or get a little rowdy and fire up some kombucha cocktails on a night out. The staff is friendly and accommodative and happy to entertain you, whatever mood you may be in.
Barrel + Brine
155 Chandler Street
Buffalo, New York
(716) 248-2761