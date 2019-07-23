Bar Della Citta and Steve’s Clams join EXPO Hertel

Two new bar/culinary entities are joining EXPO Hertel. First up is Bar Della Citta (City Square) – the new bar is thanks to JJ Alfieri, who is joining the duo of Paul Tsouflidis (Crush Hospitality Concepts – Newbury Salads) and Kevin Lin (Sun Cuisines – Sun Restaurants).
Adding to the excitement, the trio of Newbury Salads, Sun Cuisines, and Bar Della Citta is being joined by the acclaimed Steve’s Clam Bar, operated by Steve Meli. Anyone that knows anything about seafood in Buffalo knows that Steve has been a longstanding institution on the city’s West Side, on Elmwood Avenue, and now on Hertel (again). Meli has been serving up raw clams, steamers, casinos, etc., for upwards of 35 years in Buffalo! The guy is kind of a legend.
Alfieri and his General Manager Joe Caccamise both grew up in this North Buffalo neighborhood, and are happy to be coming home to their roots. Not only will they be serving up drinks such as limoncello slushies, Italian mimosas, and their signature an Italian Gentleman, they will also be serving up some food that includes paninis, meatballs, and pasta and olives salads.
Tsouflidis says that the patio has come a long way and now resembles an Italian piazza, where people can sit at the bar and watch all of the action taking place in EXPO. “It’s a home run already,” he says. “The bar is covered, and we have patio umbrellas, flowers, tables… it’s really looking nice, and people are enjoying the scene.”
There will be an official grand opening party on Wednesday, July 24 with complimentary food and live music by Michael Nanula along with DJ Dovey – starting at 5pm.
Bar Della Citta and Steve’s Clams | EXPO Hertel | 1488 Hertel Avenue | Buffalo NY 14216 | (716) 931-9680 | Facebook