ASAP on Spring- Breaking Ground in LA

Work on a striking hotel designed by ASAP/Adam Sokol Architecture Practice is expected to start next spring. In the works since 2015, the 28-story hotel will fill a .21-acre parking lot located at 633 S. Spring Street in downtown Los Angeles.
From Urbanize LA:
The $75-million Spring Street Hotel, slated for the current site of a parking lot at 633 S. Spring Street, would feature 170 guest rooms – including 20 suites – with ground-floor restaurant space, conference facilities, a screening room, a fitness club, and a multi-level rooftop bar and pool.
The lower levels of the tower, which would rise 342 feet in height, are designed with a geometric grad which matches the height of neighboring historic buildings. This concept changes on the upper floors, which feature irregular-shaped window openings, and a sculpted rooftop which culminates in a pointed crown.
Westside Urban Forum recently recognized the project at its 2019 Design Awards. “So much design today in downtown LA feels the same, and the inventiveness of this project is appreciated,” reads a statement released by the Design Awards jury. “It’s a piece of geology growing out of the ground that on the inside creates myriad environments.”
In addition to ASAP, developer Lizard Capital’s design team includes executive architect HED, Psomas, Nabih Youssef Associates, AMA Consulting Engineers, Horton Lees Brogden Lighting Design, and Newson Brown Acoustics.
Completion of the Spring Street Hotel is expected in 2022.