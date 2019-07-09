“Architecture and other reasons to love Buffalo.”

Canada.com has paid a visit to Buffalo, to explore its architecture, food, waterfront, and neighborhoods. The best part about being written up by this online zine is that Toronto is considered the low hanging fruit when it comes to daytrip tourism. If we could only connect with Toronto (and Hamilton) on an elevated level, we would be golden. That’s because we have already grown significantly, but a daily injection of daytrippers would be the cat’s meow.
To most Torontonians, they probably view Buffalo as the Rust Belt town that is too far gone to visit. While we might still have a Rust Belt feel (edginess) about us, we have managed to pull ourselves up from the bootstraps to tangle with the best of them. We’re proud of the advancements that we have made. We’ve proved that we are resilient, innovative, and resourceful, which is why it’s so nice to see Canada.com acknowledging our efforts.
So what does Canada.com have to say about Buffalo? Click here to find out.