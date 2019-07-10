Alejandro Hits Up Hertel with one of his prideful Post Cards

Street artist Vinny Alejandro (Urban Inspirations) has knocked out his latest “post card” mural in a series that has taken him all around the city, from Kaisertown to Seneca-Babcock, and Larkinville, the Old First Ward and South Buffalo. This latest creation, sponsored by Cellino Plumbing, is located at the corner of Hertel Avenue and Voorhees. Alejandro says that he has been in discussions with the building owner since December. “I was introduced to the building owner by Delaware District Councilmember Joel Feroleto,” Alejandro tells me. “These “Welcome To…” murals have been big hits all around the city – everyone loves them.”
Feroleto agrees, by saying, “It’s wonderful to have another Buffalo themed mural on Hertel, by a Buffalo artist. Hertel Walls have become a destination – people in the neighborhood hood love all of the public art. This work stems from meeting Alejandro when we got together to organize the Hertel Alley Street Art Festival. Whenever I walk around North Buffalo, residents are always telling me how much the murals brighten up the street.”
Next up for Alejandro is Paint vs Paint – an epic street art affair on the city’s East Side – stay tuned for more news on that colorful front.