On Saturday, July 13, Western New York Book Arts Center will be hosting its annual Buffalo BookFest. Per usual, there will be a ton of fan favorite activities, plus some surprises along the way. One of those surprises is the Daddy’s Plants pop-up shop that will set up for the day. The owners of Daddy’s Plants say that they will be “spilling the beans” on the opening of their new brick and mortar location… so go get some plants and get a fun scoop in the process.
While Daddy’s Plants is a great pop-up, most of the events and activities surrounding the Buffalo BookFest are related to the book arts, of course. This event has become a mainstay for lovers of printing and and hand hewn crafts. Visitors will also find plenty of hand-printed items, bookbinding supplies, paper, new books, and local publications. There are also a number of free, all ages book arts demos and workshops throughout the course of the day.
BookFest takes place indoors and outdoors from 12pm to 5pm. Following are a couple of the festival highlights:
- Artist Market and Vendor Fair all day: Peruse through artisan Vendors specializing in book arts, printing, and hand hewn crafts. The market will be held on the ground floor of Book Arts and outside on East Mohawk Street. Guests can browse through a great selection of hand-printed items, bookbinding supplies, paper, new books, and even local publications for sale in the air conditioned gallery.
- Steamroller printmaking all day: Heavy Metal meets Big Wood! Artists from near & far have carved giant woodcut blocks to be printed using the awesome power and weight of the most mobile of printing presses: a steamroller! Festival goers will have the chance to purchase these one of a kind massive prints and meet some of the artists.
8th Annual Buffalo BookFest
Saturday, July 13, 2019
12pm to 5pm
WNY Book Arts Center | 468 Washington Street in downtown Buffalo, NY 14203 | wnybookarts.org/events
Photo courtesy Western New York Book Arts Center