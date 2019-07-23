808 Main Street is Calling!

A significant piece of Buffalo’s Main Street puzzle is on the market, for a pretty darn good price. This three story brick office building located adjacent to Saint Louis Church in Buffalo’s Allentown Historic Preservation District could be yours for $450K!
This 4,840 SF beauty, near the corner of Main Street and Goodell Street, could lend itself to the makings of a fabulous adventure for anyone with a pioneering spirit. This section of Main Street has got some good stuff going for it, but could use someone with vision. The building, tucked in-between the Medical Campus and the Theater District, is primely located. And when the city finally invests in new Main Street infrastructure at this location, it will be a “new day” for this incredible structure.
As for 810 Main Street, located right next door (and the adjoining parking lot), you can find more information on that rollercoaster ride here. The little building (810 1/2 Main Street) situated in-between these two significant brick structures is part of the 810 Main Street package.
If someone was super enterprising and ambitious, he or she could scoop up this entire set of buildings and do something very impressive. That would be a real game changer, indeed.
Get connected: 808 Main Street | Real Estate Salesperson – Robert Dimming: 716 855 3700 x 8712 / robert.dimmig@cbre-buffalo.com | See brochure