24 Hours in Buffalo: July

The 24 Hours in Buffalo Series is sponsored by Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino

24 Hours in Buffalo is a monthly series we’ve launched to give our readers the rundown on places to explore and things to do in the coming month – whether you’re here for a quick visit and are hoping to squeeze in a mini adventure or two, or you’re a local looking for ideas on where to take your out-of-town guests, or you’re simply stumped on what to do with an upcoming free weekend.

Each month will be a little different, but look for features on a variety of urban adventures – from history tours, to arts exhibits, places to grab a bite, festivals, and more. We hope you discover something new to love about the Queen City!

FEATURED EVENT:

BASIL PORT OF CALL: BUFFALO

July 5 – 7

Tickets | Facebook | Website

As a new host port of the TALL SHIPS CHALLENGE® Great Lakes 2019 race series, the City of Buffalo is honored to welcome a majestic fleet of historic tall ships from harbors throughout the United States, Canada, Spain, and the South Pacific.

Port of Call: Buffalo is a marquee event to celebrate our city’s maritime heritage, offering a unique opportunity for adults and children alike to view, board and explore these extraordinary “square rigger” vessels along Buffalo’s revitalized Erie Canal Harbor and Canalside district. The weekend festivities will feature an exciting array of family activities, entertainment, historic exhibits, artisan foods and beverages, music, and fireworks!

Port of Call: Buffalo! welcomes you to board and visit the tall ships with paid “Passport” tickets. Tickets are available at PortOfCallBuffalo.org/tickets

The spectacular vision of a tall ship under sail evokes a romantic era of adventure and national maritime heritage. There are currently over 500 active tall ships around the world, including the giant 131-foot-plus “Class A” square-rigged vessels, with barque, barquentine, brig or brigantine sail plans. “Class B” ships are traditionally-rigged vessels with waterlines less than 131 feet.

Port of Call: Buffalo! is expecting twelve “Class A” and “Class B” vessels in 2019, the most tall ships to simultaneously grace Buffalo’s waterfront in the modern era.

For more information visit www.tallshipsamerica.org

Friday, July 12

5:30 PM – 8:30 PM

Curtiss Hotel, 210 Franklin Street, Buffalo, NY

Tickets $15 – $45

Welcome summer and get a taste of the best of Buffalo. Soak in the views of Lake Erie and watch the sun set. Enjoy live music, spectacular views, Buffalo craft beer tasting, Black Button Distilling popsicle cocktails, and delicious bites of some of Buffalo’s most celebrated foods.

Tickets include beer tasting, spirit tasting, and three tickets for small plates of Buffalo specialty foods. The party ticket will include watermelon with balsamic drizzle, beef on weck slider, and mini lobster roll. There will also be a rooftop grill. Chiavetta’s Chicken Sliders and Gazpacho Soup will be available for purchase. Live music by @The Earthtones

Friday, July 12 at 6:00 – 8:30 PM

500 Knox Rd, East Aurora NY

Tickets $50 – 75

The Knox Cup is an evening of polo and traditional tailgating to support the Therapeutic Riding Fund for John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital. This event is hosted by the Buffalo Polo Club

East Side Festival at the Central Terminal

Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 1:30 PM – 9 PM

Buffalo Central Terminal, 495 Paderewski Dr, Buffalo, NY

FREE

Clear your schedule for THE event of the summer season! The BPO – in collaboration with the BPO Diversity Council, the Central Terminal Restoration Corporation and Senator Timothy Kennedy – is spearheading a daylong cultural festival that celebrates the 90th anniversary of the Central Terminal and the cultural heritage of Buffalo’s East Side. This FREE one-day festival takes place on Saturday, July 13 with a full orchestral concert from your BPO serving as the grand finale of the day.

Doors open at 1:30 PM

Music performances begin at 2:00 PM

Central Terminal tours begin at 2:30 PM

BPO concert is at 7:30 PM

Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 5:30 PM – 8:30 PM

Castellani Art Museum of Niagara University

7 Varsity Drive, Niagara University

Tickets $20.00 General Public | $15 CAM Members

The Castellani Art Museum (CAM) is Niagara County’s only collecting art museum, and has a permanent collection of over 5700 works of art, including well known artists such as Picasso, Miro, Dali, Calder, Nevelson, Warhol and many others. The museum admission is free, donations are always welcome.

This summer they are hosting an inaugural summer event. This “friend-raiser” encourages first-time and long-standing visitors to enjoy an exciting summer evening outside on the beautiful campus of Niagara University.

Enjoy:

• Live music from BBC, a Beatles and 60s musical experience

• Groovy cocktails

• Food trucks

• Art demonstrations

• Local restaurant vendors

• VIP tours

Lawn chairs and picnic blankets are welcome, and admission is ages 21 and up. Tickets are $20 for the general public and $15 for museum members. Each admission ticket also includes a complimentary cocktail or beverage.

Tickets are available at CastellaniArtMuseum.org or can be purchased by visiting the CAM at 7 Varsity Drive Niagara University, NY 14109.

Jul 27 – Jul 28

Normel Paintball, 482 Howard St., Buffalo, NY

Facebook | Website

Back again by popular demand, Paint vs Paint II. This year we’re upping the game with over 40 street artists from up and down the East Coast, along with a break dancing competition, food trucks, DJ’s and last, but by no means least, Paintball!

Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 2 PM – 7:30 PM

Buffalo RiverWorks, 359 Ganson Street, Buffalo, NY

Tickets

We are stoked to announce the FIRST EVER Madd Tiki SUMMER Luau! This amazing line-up includes a classic/custom car show, flow performers, dance acts, live music and DJs, live art, vendors village, great food, cool drinks and so much more! In addition to all of this, this is a family friendly event and we will also be holding a festive dress contest and have a bounce house and water slide on site, courtesy of Party Kings! Buy tickets digitally or skip the service fees and buy them at Madd Ink Tattoo & Piercing, 408 Amherst St., Buffalo, NY!

This series is sponsored by Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino.

1 Fulton St, Buffalo, NY | (877) 873-6322 | Website | Facebook

Located in the heart of downtown Buffalo’s burgeoning Inner Harbor area, Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino offers non-stop action with the newest and hottest slots, table games and more! Enjoy delicious food and desserts from Phillips WD Bar & Grille, The Creek or The Creek Stop, while catching your favorite sports teams from the best seats in the house at Stixx Sports Bar. It’s all waiting for you to enjoy!

WIN THE ULTIMATE SUMMER VACATION FROM IPLAYSENECA

Jet set to the destination of your choice with a $1,000 Southwest®, $500 Hotels.com®, and $250 Sunglass Hut® gift card! Plus, 90 more winners will walk away with gift cards and millions in bonus credits!

Earn your entries June 29 – July 7

1 Entry | Every time you collect a 4-hour bonus

1 Entry | Every dollar spent

2 Entries | Visit Play4Fun each day during the promotion and earn entries for every 500 spins on the daily game unlock

LEARN MORE