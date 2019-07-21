2019 Madd Tiki Summer Luau

This year’s Madd Tiki Summer Luau promises to be quite the tropical island adventure. Not only is the event now being held at RiverWorks during a warm time of year (late July), there are also a lot more feature performances, including a classic/custom car show, flow performers, dance acts, live music and DJs, live art, and a vendors’ village. Not to mention the great food and cool drinks down by the water.
This event has been a real hoot over the years. It’s been a welcome ice breaker, because it was always held in the middle of winter. But now that RiverWorks has so many outdoor offerings, it only made sense to move the event to a warmer climate. Another thing that makes the Madd Tiki Summer Luau so different is that it is kid friendly, which means that the entire family can have fun. Since opening, RiverWorks has become an all-ages playground, with a climbing wall, an adventure ropes course, not to mention an assortment of personal recreational watercraft choices.
“Since the festival’s conception. we knew it would blossom into something great,” said founder Mark Madden. “I think this summer we’re expecting a full bloom, I’m so happy to align ourselves this year with MNM Presents long time running Sunset Sundays series… and RiverWorks doesn’t stop growing! I’ll also be revealing a new large scale art sculpture, so the stars are definitely aligned. Oh, and expect more pageantry than we’ve ever done before!”
To boot, there will be a a festive dress contest, and a bounce house (courtesy Party Kings). You can also expect all of the regular party people, sponsors, and pop-ups, including Madd Ink, Von Straus Pinstriping, Fuse Salon, Balloon Brothers, Terrapin Station, Buffalo Rising, the Music is Art Foundation, and AirFX.
Sunday, July 28, 2019
2 PM – 7:30 PM
Buffalo RiverWorks | 359 Ganson Street | Buffalo, New York 14203