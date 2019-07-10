One of the hottest tickets in town heading back to RiverWorks. Celebrating a decade of Miami Nights All White Affair parties, promoter Dennis Wilson Jr. is now preparing to roll out the white carpet for his guests. The haute affair will feature a night of food and drink, The Heineken Experience & Cigar Lounge, The Small Business Market, The Ciroc Ultra Premium Vodka Fashion Show, and lots of dancing.
This particular party’s promoter is also the publisher of Panoramic Magazine – an e-zine that ““documents the lives and businesses of Urban Professionals in and from Buffalo, NY.” Wilson has an uncanny knack for stringing together numerous aspects of Buffalo culture, and spotlighting those elements in a variety of ways. The result is always a fun and fashionable romp with friends and the area’s movers and shakers.
10th Annual Miami Nights All White Affair
Saturday, Jul 13, 2019
7:00 PM – 1:00 AM
Buffalo RiverWorks, 359 Ganson St, Buffalo, NY 14203
