You’ve got a PAL in Buffalo NY

This morning, Mayor Brown and the Buffalo Police Athletic League (PAL) hosted PAL in The Park. Loads of families showed up at Ring Road at Delaware Park to partake in an epic outdoor fitness bout. It was truly a great sight to see, as Buffalo police officers played a wide array of games with the kids – including tennis, golf, boxing, football, and basketball. Police officers were throwing the football around with the city’s youth, which is a great way to build trust and confidence between the public and the police force. In a day and age when there is a widespread disconnect between the public and the police, these are the natural grassroots events that we need to see taking place throughout the city.
Not only were kids having a good time today, playing sports, they were also learning some instrumental new hobbies. For example, there was a bike fix-it station where boys and girls could learn to repair bikes. There was also a children’s Bike Rodeo, where the cyclists were instructed to stop and go for imaginary traffic signals – it was a practical exercise in skill building and safety awareness. Then there was a healthy food element that provided healthy snacks for the participants.
“Today was the Police Athletic League of Buffalo’s very first PAL in the Park event for children, teens, and families who came out on a beautiful summer morning to engage in healthy activities along with free book handouts, bike helmet giveaways, and nutritious snacks!” said PAL Development Director Judy Sperry. “The Buffalo PAL hopes to make PAL in the Park an annual event that helps promote the importance of keeping our city’s youth healthy and active, and looks forward to inspiring WNY’s community members to help make the City of Buffalo a premier destination for health, wellness, and eco-friendly activities!