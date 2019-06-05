Want to see a new large scale mural @ 1264 Hertel Avenue? Let the artist know by taking a poll.

Hertel is looking great these day, partially due to all of the new murals that are going up, as well as the recent visually inspiring results from the Hertel Alley Street Art Festival.
Now artist Jeremy Miklas (owner of Vivid Buffalo) is hoping to add another large scale, colorful mural to the mix, but he’s doing it in a different sort of way. After talking to Rory Allen (Zoom Copy – recently completed this mural) about the process, the costs, etc., Allen suggested to Miklas that he embark upon an online community poll*. Miklas thought that was a great idea, and has now launched a Facebook poll, to see if there are people out there that would financially support the project.
“I am just trying to put some feelers out there and grab some leads to commit,” said Miklas, who started this process a few weeks ago. “The mural location is 1264 Hertel Avenue – the New Jewel of India.”
1264 Hertel Avenue is a building that could certainly use some love. Somewhere along the way, someone decided to add Dryvit to the facade (see building), thus ruining any significant architectural elements that previously existed. Hopefully someday the owner of the building decides to remove the Dryvit facade. In the meantime it would be nice to see an aesthetically pleasing artistic element on the side of the building. At least it’s a start.
*After visiting the poll, choose “nothing” or “$50-$100 (with incentives)” – you can always “undo” your option, so don’t be afraid to play around with the polling feature. Remember, this is only a poll – you are not financially obligated to participate in the funding, but if you do choose to financially help out, please honor that choice if/when the time comes to pony up.
Lead image: Mockup of the artwork on the building