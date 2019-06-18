Uncrowned Community Builders | Presentation of the first Mary Crosby Chappelle Scholarship Award

As part of the 20th year celebration of the work of the Uncrowned Queens Institute for Research and Education on Women, Inc., the Uncrowned Community Builders program will present the first Mary Crosby Chappelle Scholarship Award. Mary Crosby Chappelle was featured on Buffalo Rising back in February of 2015 (see here). She was a teacher, an activist, and spent her life promoting education, thus ensuring that African history be included in school curricula. Among other roles, she was a minister, volunteer, public speaker, journalist, poet, dramatist, singer, and community builder. Crosby Chappelle had a hand in shaping Buffalo, by becoming an influencer at a time when it was highly unusual for a black woman to rise up as an empowering figurehead. At one point, she was also a member of three different social clubs of importance, as follows:

“Federated Women” continue to have a stellar record in Buffalo’s community and Ms. Chappelle was one of them, once belonging to all three clubs in Buffalo at the same time–Phyllis Wheatley Club of Colored Women, Lit-Mus Study Club, and the Mary B. Talbert Civic and Cultural Club of which she was a founding member. She was instrumental, along with Mrs. Carolyn B. Thomas, in establishing the Mary B. Talbert Club. Ms. Chappelle and also a member of the Gamma Phi Omega Chapter, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc and had membership in numerous clubs and associations. Each heaped praises on her over the decades. She also gave generously of her time to numerous other community organizations including the Friends to the Elderly, United Way, Buffalo General Mental Health Program, City of Buffalo Landmarks and Preservation Board, Senior Companion, Community Action Agency and many others. Over the years, most have celebrated her life and contributions to the region. In April 19, 1977, she was an honoree at the Pride of Western New York #1151, IBPO Elks of the World, 35th Anniversary Dinner Dance, Celebrating the Year of Afro-American Women.” – Author: Peggy Brooks-Bertram, Dr. P.H., Ph.D. | Written from numerous materials celebrating her life and times.

On June 27th, 2019, 6: 00 p.m., the Uncrowned Community Builders program will present the first Mary Crosby Chappelle Scholarship Award. The program will take place at the Frank E. Merriweather Library on Utica and Jefferson Streets. The program is part of the 20th year celebration of the work of the Uncrowned Queens Institute for Research and Education on Women, Inc. The Institute is the only remaining project of the 2001 Pan American Women’s Pavilion Celebration in Buffalo. The Mary Crosby Chappelle Scholarship is one of many special programs launched in this 20th year and will include a brief panel discussion as well as a power-point presentation on by Dr. Peggy Brooks-Bertram highlighting the major achievements of Ms. Chappelle’s extra-ordinary life. The program will be followed by the awarding of the scholarship to a Buffalo Public Schools senior. More information is available at pbertram@gmail.com or bnevergold@gmail.com There is no admission fee.

Thursday, June 27, 2019

6pm-8pm

Frank E. Merriweather, Jr. Library | 1324 Jefferson Ave, Buffalo, New York 14208

