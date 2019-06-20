The North Buffalo Farmers Market kicks off today!

The North Buffalo Farmers Market is set to get underway at 4pm today (Thursday, June 20). This year, a third urban farmer from the East Side will be added to the mix – Urban Fruits & Veggies. Urban Fruits & Veggies joins Groundwork Market Garden and Common Roots Urban Farm at the market, which is being held at the North Park Community School campus at 780 Parkside at Tacoma.

Fleckenstein Farms (Ransomville) will also be present at this year’s market. The Market helped owner Pete Fleckenstein to secure USDA funding so that he could build high tunnels (or hoophouses), thus allowing him to extend his growing season.

The Market will be joined this year by Michelle Then, a North Buffalo resident who conducted her own Poverty Challenge, attempting to feed her family for $2/person/day. She will be continuing her efforts to fight poverty and hunger with home-made bread for the Market’s SNAP shoppers.

2019 has been unusually wet, which might not be good for beach-goers, but it’s great for growers. “My mother used to say that when it rains on an important occasion, it’s good luck,” says Joann Steinmetz, NBO Treasurer. “It rained on my wedding day and I’m still married 44 years later. It’s raining today on the opening day of the North Buffalo Farmers Market sixth season. We never knew if we could make it to this point in time. So we’ll take the rain as a sign of good things to come!”

2019 vendors:

Elm Street Bakery

Groundwork Market Garden

Common Roots Urban Farm

Fleckenstein Farms

Fleckenstein Farms Urban Fruits & Veggies

Buffalo Cheese Traders, LLC

Alpha Olive Oil

Sitka Salmon Shares

Roots Coffee and Tea

SunniBlu Health & Wellness

SunniBlu Health & Wellness Treats for Humans!

716 Street Eats

Buckdancer’s Soap Company

Buckdancer’s Soap Company Stella’s Old Fashioned Pierogi

Snowy Owl Kombucha

Whats Pop-In Gourmet Popcorn

Food Truck: Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs

Music at the Market: Davey O

Community Guest: Lupus Alliance of Upstate New York

Culinary Table: Chef Donny Keating of Joe’s Deli Buffalo NY (1322 Hertel Ave)

Other things to look forward to is soccer, yoga and dancing for kids. There will also be a Residential Food Scrap Collection Drop-Off Program, courtesy the City as part of its city-wide composting initiative.

Market starts its 6th season, Thursday, June 20th from 4:00 – 7:00 PM

Follow the Market on Facebook for upcoming special events.

The North Buffalo Farmers Market is sponsored by Buffalo Public Schools Community Schools and Parent Center Initiatives, Say Yes to Education, and BestSelf Behavioral Health. Additional support is provided by BlueCross BlueShield, the Lexington Co-Op and Delaware District Councilman Joel Feroleto. The Market is the flagship project of The North Buffalo Organization.

The North Buffalo Farmers Market proudly participates in the Field & Fork Network Double Up Food Bucks Program, as well as SNAP, WIC, Farmers Market Nutrition Program and Senior Nutrition Program! To request a vendor application or to volunteer, contact: northbuffalofarmersmarket@gmail.com.

Lead image: This year’s Small Business Incubator Sponsorship was awarded to Samaria Turner owner of SunniBlu Health & Wellness who will once again delight shoppers with her delicious – and guilt-free – cookies.