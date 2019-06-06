The Healthy Scratch opens full service location at the Medical Campus

The Healthy Scratch has opened its second location within the Medical Campus at Buffalo General (100 High Street). This newest health-oriented café is considered a full service operation, according to General Manager Quick Service at Intermission Management, Kristina O’Connor. “This is more of a full menu, with made-to-order items,” she said.
The new café is situated directly across the corridor from Tim Hortons, and brings healthier options to both patients and visitors. A quick stop by security is all it takes to visit the café, which is accessible via the main entranceway off High Street.
In March of 2018, a grab-and-go The Healthy Scratch opened within Roswell Park’s Scott Bieler Clinical Sciences Center, at the corner of Michigan and Carlton. That location sells prepared items such as pressed juices, bowls, and salads, and even serves up a mean smoothie. The location is open to the public (without stopping at security) and has plenty of seating in a sprawling modern café setting.
After years of limited cafeteria-style food offerings at the Medical Campus, there are now a plethora of healthier options to choose from, which is how it should be. You can see many of the healthy menu items offered up at The Healthy Scratch locations, by clicking here.
The Healthy Scratch concept was launched by Jessie and Kelly Pegula, to introduce reliable healthy, quick serve snacks and meals to the Buffalo market. Their first location opened up at Canalside in 2016. More recently, they opened a location at Revolution Indoor Cycling at 1716 Main Street, near Canisius College.