The Food Rides – Campus WheelWorks x Buffalo Bike Tours

Touring Buffalo by bike is a heck of a lot of fun, especially with the right tour guide. That’s why Campus WheelWorks and Buffalo Bike Tours has teamed up to offer an assortment of unique tours, which are already underway. The next tour on the schedule is the East Meets West Ride: An International Foodie Experience (6/16), followed by The Wing Ride: A Classic Buffalo Foodie Experience (6/23).
“The food rides 6/16 and 6/23 cost $50, which features a 5-course meal included in the ticket price,” stated co-organizer Marc Moscato. “Food tickets must be purchased 24 hours in advance in order to ensure restaurants will be able to accommodate our group. Tours are BYOB (bring your own bike) with rentals available at Campus WheelWorks for an additional charge.”
Following are the details on the rides:
Sunday, June 16 – East Meets West Ride: An International Foodie Experience
An epic meal on bikes connecting the city’s history to its current immigrant communities through the lens of its culinary traditions. More info: www.buffalobiketours.com/eastmeetswestride
Sunday, June 23 – The Wing Ride: A Classic Buffalo Foodie Experience
Earn your wings on this fresh trail through Buffalo’s tastiest restaurants and watering holes – with samples at 5 wide-ranging eateries. More info: www.buffalobiketours.com/thewingride
Then, on Sunday, June 30, there is a Wildcard Ride, which means that Moscato will pick the most popular ride from the series (there are others aside from the aforementioned two), and run with that a second time. Some of the rides are donation based, but not the ones where food is involved. Registration for any of the rides is highly recommended.
Tickets for all tours here: www.eventbrite.com
For more information on Buffalo Bike Tours, check out buffalobiketours.com or call 716.328.8432.