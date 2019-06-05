The Chromatic Club of Buffalo celebrates its 120th year

Buffalo’s oldest active music organization is celebrating its 120th year. So what group do you think it is? With so many different music organizations, around Buffalo, it might be hard to guess. And I bet that after your first few attempts, you still would not have managed to guess that the oldest active music organization is the Chromatic Club of Buffalo, which is celebrating its 120th year!
Did you know that the Chromatic Club had a hand in the creation of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra?
Were you aware that the Chromatic Club had a hand in the founding of the Community Music School?
As a way to honor that esteemed longevity, some of the city’s greatest music talents are gathering together to play at a special performance that will honor one of the club’s esteemed members – Bobby Militello. Militello will not only be honored with an honorary membership, his quartet will play at the event.
The Chromatic Club continues to promote and encourage the study, performance, and appreciation of music by providing opportunities for the musical growth of its members and enriching the artistic climate of the community.
Bobby Militello is a local legend in the Buffalo jazz community. He is best known for his work with the Dave Brubeck Quartet from 1982-2012. He has also played with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Doc Severinson, and Maynard Ferguson, along with releasing his own album on Motown Records. Militello performs frequently in Buffalo with a number of groups, including his quartet, Mark Filsinger Eleventet, Star People, and the University at Buffalo Faculty Quartet (where he is an adjunct instructor). – The Chromatic Club
The concert will also feature special performances by members of the Chromatic Club of Buffalo, and students of the Community Music School.
The event will take place at Montante Cultural Center on Friday, June 14th at 7:00pm. Tickets are $25 and are on sale now through Eventbrite. Additional tickets will be available at the door. There will also be light hors d’oeuvres and door prizes at the event.
Chromatic Club 120th Anniversary Concert
June 14th, 2019 @ 7:00pm
Montante Cultural Center
Canisius College, 2001 Main Street, Buffalo NY 14208
For more information, visit the Facebook event, or The Club’s website