On Saturday, June 15, a number of Hertel businesses will be teaming together to present the 2019 Buffalo FieriCon. It’s a Guy Fieri themed bar crawl, where numerous bar crawlers will dress up like their favorite foodie television personality. In the past, Fieri (host of the Food Network’s Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives) has made stops at a few of Buffalo’s mainstay eateries, including Lake Effect Diner, Blackthorn Restaurant & Pub, and Sophia’s (see here). Now a host of North Buffalo food destinations want to pay the favor back, by throwing a festival dedicated to the restaurateur, author, and game show host.
FieriCon is Buffalo’s first ever Guy Fieri themed bar crawl – it’s exactly what you want it to be. Dress up, elect a Mayor of Flavortown, and celebrate your shared love of the man we all love.
Participating bars and restaurants include Lloyd Taco, Gramma Mora’s, The Sterling, Gecko’s, Del Denby’s, Public House, and the Garage Café & Lounge… just look for the images of Fieri in the windows of participating establishments.
“I felt Buffalo needed a fun way to raise money and bring attention to food insecurity and hunger in Western New York,” said event organizer Christina Anderson. “The event is raising money for Feed More WNY the first weekend most kids are out of school. This is the time of the year when organizations like Feed More are needed most. I also love Guy Fieri and think that the culture surrounding the TV personality is hilarious, and I knew hundreds of other Buffalonians would want to dress-up and celebrate Guy and a day of drinking for a good cause.
The Buffalo FieriCon is part of an even larger circuit of annual FieriCons that take place in other cities. All of the bar crawls have two things in common – they offer praise to Guy Fieri and raise money for charity.
Not only will the Fieri-inspired bar crawl be a lot of fun, it’s also going to be for a good cause. Proceeds will benefit FeedMore WNY, formerly Food Bank of WNY. Gramma Mora’s will also be collecting non-perishable foods and other goods, to donate to the organization that deals with food insecurities in the region.
The 2019 Buffalo FieriCon will be held between noon and 6pm at participating bars and restaurants along Hertel. There are no tickets to purchase, no wristbands required – just dress up in an outfit that pays respects to Fieri, and have a blast raising funds for another great Buffalo cause. If you’re looking for some fashion inspiration, click here.
Visit this Facebook event for further details.