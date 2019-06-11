Starlight Studio Collaborates with Assembly House 150 to build a Downtown Gift Shop

Starlight Studio & Art Gallery is getting a new destination gift shop, but it’s not going to be like any other gift shop in Buffalo. That’s because the group is teaming together with Dennis Maher of Assembly House 150 (150 Edward Street, Buffalo, NY 14202) to build a one of a kind gift shop, based on the design/construction principles put in place by Maher, who developed an inspirational instructional program known as The Society for the Advancement of Construction Related Arts (SACRA). Students from Starlight (adults with disabilities) are currently in the midst of experiencing programming that will help them to better grasp a range of design and form knowhow, so that they can create works that will one day be displayed in their own gift shop (located at 340 Delaware Avenue).
Along with lectures on prominent Buffalo architects (at SACRA), and sketch visits to Darwin Martin House, the Guaranty Building, and the Richardson Olmsted Campus, the Starlight students have been invited to construct wood models that will eventually be incorporated into the layout of the gift shop.
“We love that the Starlight artists’ imaginings will be incorporated into the overall design of the shop,” says Starlight Studio & Art Gallery Program Director, Carrie Marcotte. “People have bought creations by the Starlight artists for years, and with the development of this gift shop, we see our reach expanding significantly.”
Along with works for Starlight artist, other art organizations have expressed an interest in having works on display/for sale at the new gift shop, including Restoration Society of Buffalo, Stitch Buffalo, and Spotted Rabbit Art Studio located in Rochester, NY.
Starlight Studio and Dennis Maher (SACRA of Assembly House 150) have found a common thread that they will be using to create a magnificent woven tapestry, where everyone has the chance to create and show their works, no matter their abilities. In the past, Starlight Studio artists have displayed their works side by side with other artists in the community – moving forward there will be even more opportunities to do so.
The opening reception for the display of Imagining a Future Gift Shop: Starlight City Assemblies is from 5-8pm on Thursday, June 20 at Starlight Studio & Art Gallery, 340 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14202. Free and open to the Public. See Facebook event.
At this event, viewers will also have the opportunity to sign up for tours of both the Starlight Studio and SACRA programs to occur on July 9th.
Starlight Studio & Art Gallery received funding for Starlight City Assemblies from a NYSCA Community Arts Decentralization grant. These grants are intended to support arts and cultural programming and the creation of artworks in Erie and Niagara Counties. Administered by Arts Services Initiative of Western New York, Inc. (ASI) and funded by the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA).