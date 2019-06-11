Starlight gets a snazzy new artistic facade.

A snazzy new work of art is going up on the facade of Starlight Studio and Art Gallery. The colorful mural artwork is that of Starlight artist Steve Robinson. The work was the winning submission in a voting competition, before being projected upon the building and painted.
As you can see, the facade improvement is still underway – a small remnant of artist Ani Hoover’s bubble artwork can be seen on the lower left of the building. After facade restoration improvements are finished, that last remnant will be covered by Robinson’s mural.
The reason for the artwork on the facade is due to the presence of an especially blasé building, in the midst of some beautiful Delaware Avenue architecture. The building is so nondescript that no one could find it. Seeing that the building was filled with an array of artists, it only made sense to blast it with some color, which is how the original bubble mural by Ani Hoover came to pass.
The latest Robinson mural is thanks to a series of community engagement fundraisers that allowed Starlight to repair the crumbling facade.
The new artistic treatment will also help to spotlight Starlight’s “coming soon” destination gift shop.
Starlight Studio and Art Gallery is located at 340 Delaware Avenue in Downtown Buffalo