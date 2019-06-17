Car and motorcycle shows are not as easy to come by these days, at least in the city. There used to be a car show on Chippewa, and one on Elmwood, but they are few and far between these days. That’s why it’s great to hear that a handful of Hertel Avenue businesses are putting together a motorcycle and car themed event called Spark Hertel Cars, Tunes & Two Wheels.
Spark Hertel is a charity collaboration with The Garage Café & Lounge, Spoke & Dagger Co. and the Hertel Business Association.
On Saturday June 29, from 1pm to 7pm, car and bike fanatics can head to Hertel, between Delaware & Virgil, to catch some pretty awesome rides. The event will feature slick wheels, apparel, food, artwork, photography, gear, and parts. A number of Hertel businesses will also be showcasing merchandise related to bike and car culture. There’s also an awesome live music element, emceed by Anita West.
Music Line-up:
- Miller & the Other Sinners
- Jony James & Ken Parker
- Hayden Fogle
The event will offer up ten awards each for cars and motorcycles, as well as a People’s Choice Award. And best of all, it’s free to attend!
Spark Hertel Cars, Tunes & Two Wheels
Saturday, June 29, 2019
1 PM – 7 PM
Hertel, between Delaware & Virgil
Benefitting the Hertel Business Association’s Beautification Project & Beat NB – a childhood cancer foundation that is beating cancer for KIDS through effective and innovative hope-giving clinical trials. The Riniolos (from The Garage Café & Lounge) support this foundation in memory of their daughter Melina.
This event is Free to attend – if you want your car or motorcycle to be eligible for an award you must register
at: www.spokeanddaggeco.com.