South Buffalo gets some Postal Pride

Most Recognized as “Mama” (Thelma Harper-“Mama’s Family”) dusts off her sensible shoes and heads to North Tonawanda for an unforgettable show

“Vicki Lawrence and Mama: A Two Woman Show” will appear at the Riviera Theatre- 67 Webster St.- North Tonawanda, NY 14120 on Tues., June 25th, 2019 at 7pm. Tickets are $38., $48., and $58., and can be purchased online at https://rivieratheare.org or by calling The Riviera Theatre at 716-692-2413. This show is presented by Latshaw Productions. Vicki’s show sells out quickly, so please make your reservations well in advance.

Emmy Award- winning comedienne Vicki Lawrence is one of the most beloved television personalities of her generation. Plucked out of total obscurity as a high school senior, Vicki went on to become part of the now-legendary cast of the “Carol Burnett Show.” “I went to the Harvard School of Comedy in front of America,” says Ms. Lawrence of her Burnett Show training.

In the seventh season, and hundreds of hilarious sketches later, at the ripe, old age of 24, Vicki created her most endearing character to date, Thelma Harper, or “Mama” as she is better known to her fans. After the Burnett Show, Vicki went on to star in “Mama’s Family,” which consistently topped the ratings for its entire six-year run of original shows. “Mama” has attained almost a cult status among her legions of loyal television viewers.

In 2001 following the unprecedented ratings for the “Carol Burnett Showstopper Special,” which delighted more than 50 million viewers, Ms. Lawrence decided that the time is right to take Mama out of the closet, dust off her sensible shoes and hit the road with her new touring production, Vicki Lawrence and Mama: A Two-Woman Show.

Ms. Lawrence takes the stage first. “My show is not a retrospective,” she explains. It is a mixture of stand-up comedy, music and my observations about real life.” The multi-talented entertainer is mostly known for her acting and comedic talents, but she also earned a gold record for the 1973 hit, “The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia.”

“I think people will get a kick out of the things Mama has an opinion about. We’re creating new material with a more modern and cutting edge. Where Mama is concerned, expect the unexpected. There’s really nothing she can’t do,” she says. “I hope people will be pleasantly surprised by a side of Vicki they may never have seen.…I know they will be looking forward to Mama, and for her part, that crazy old gal will be up to the challenge.”