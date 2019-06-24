South Buffalo gets some Postal Pride

Street artist Vinny Alejandro (Urban Inspirations) is managing to stay busy in Buffalo. When he’s not organizing mural events and festivals, he’s busy leaving his version of painted postcards around town. In the past, we’ve seen him dress up Kaisertown, Seneca- Babcock, Larkinville, and the Old First Ward. Now he’s taken his talents to South Buffalo, where he has painted up the corner of South Park and Ashton.
The latest “postcard style” mural was commissioned by the building’s owner – the family of Dunkle and Sons roofing. Dawn Dunkle and Alejandro collaborated on the design over the winter, because the building was scheduled to be remodeled, and they wanted to add a splash of color and neighborhood pride, which is exactly what they got.
Chalk up another point of pride for South Buffalo – these murals go a long way towards branding neighborhoods. They help to remind visitors where they are, and also serve as opportune selfie stations.