Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

South Buffalo gets some Postal Pride

0 Comments

Street artist Vinny Alejandro (Urban Inspirations) is managing to stay busy in Buffalo. When he’s not organizing mural events and festivals, he’s busy leaving his version of painted postcards around town. In the past, we’ve seen him dress up Kaisertown, Seneca- Babcock, Larkinville, and the Old First Ward. Now he’s taken his talents to South Buffalo, where he has painted up the corner of South Park and Ashton.

The latest “postcard style” mural was commissioned by the building’s owner – the family of Dunkle and Sons roofing. Dawn Dunkle and Alejandro collaborated on the design over the winter, because the building was scheduled to be remodeled, and they wanted to add a splash of color and neighborhood pride, which is exactly what they got.

Chalk up another point of pride for South Buffalo – these murals go a long way towards branding neighborhoods. They help to remind visitors where they are, and also serve as opportune selfie stations.

Tagged with: , , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside, Buffalo Porchfest, and Paint vs. Paint. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market on Elmwood. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, the Hertel Alley Street Art Festival, and The Flutterby Festival.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments