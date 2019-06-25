Sounds of Buffalo: The Spin Wires

The Spin Wires

Ryan G. Ganzenmuller – Keyboard/Synthesizer, Guitar, & Vocals

Richard J. Porter (“RJ”) – Bass & Vocals

Tyson R. Prince – Guitar & Vocals

Aaron Walkow – Drums

When did the band form?

Tyson R. Prince: We originally formed in the Fall of 2012 and had our first performance at Mister Goodbar in January of 2013.

Ryan G. Ganzenmuller: I came in a little later, Winter 2012. The guys were gracious enough to let me jump in on one or two songs, then three, then four, five, and so on.

Who writes the music?

Tyson R. Prince: Songwriting is usually a collective process. Generally, one of us will come to the table with an outline of a song and some lyrics. Then, it’s open season by the other members, who will add their own parts, critique it, suggest different vocal melodies and transitions. One of the best parts of songwriting is the interesting spin other members put on a song and the spirited arguments that ensue.

Ryan G. Ganzenmuller: We all have different methods. A couple of us are meticulous: we’ll work a song on our own and present the idea to everyone else when it’s pretty fully formed. Others of us, such as RJ, can screw around with a little vocal or instrumental riff at practice and then literally concoct an entire song in 5 minutes. On the new album, the song “Right Yes” was a great example of that.

How would you describe the sound?

Tyson R. Prince: Upbeat rock infused with punk and new wave. The feedback I receive is that it’s generally good music to listen to while working out.

Where are you from originally? If not from Buffalo, why are you here?

Tyson R. Prince: I am originally from Rochester, but moved to Buffalo about ten years ago for law school at UB, where I met all the other members. Aaron is originally from Buffalo, and RJ is originally from around Binghamton.

Ryan G. Ganzenmuller: I grew up in East Amherst and now live in Elmwood Village.

What are some of the band’s influences?

Tyson R. Prince: Electric Six, Queens of the Stone Age, Local H, and a little known Australian band called Shoe influence my songwriting for the band.

Ryan G. Ganzenmuller: I’ve always been influenced by Coldplay (who are the reason I started playing keys in the first place) and Ben Folds in incorporating keyboard into our work.

Are you schooled in music? From where?

Tyson R. Prince: Not particularly, I learned rock guitar as a teenager and audited a music theory 101 class in college.

Ryan G. Ganzenmuller: Nope. I taught myself guitar and vocals in high school, then taught myself keyboard in college.

Where is your favorite place to play/sing in Buffalo?

Tyson R. Prince: Mister Goodbar treats us very well and tends to have a fun crowd.

Ryan G. Ganzenmuller: Goodbar is the most fun, but we also played Cobblestone Live last summer, which had the largest stage we’ve ever played on, was outdoors where acoustics produced great sound, and had a premium beer cooler in the back for artists. What more could you want?

What’s your day job?

Tyson R. Prince: I work with a great team at an innovative food and beverage company.

Ryan G. Ganzenmuller: I’m an attorney for a large defense firm in downtown Buffalo.

What was the last live music performance that you caught?

Tyson R. Prince: Electric Six at the Waiting Room.

Ryan G. Ganzenmuller: Elton John back in September at the arena.

Do you play/sing covers or all originals? Or a combination of both?

Ryan G. Ganzenmuller: Depends on where we are playing. Our typical shows will be 80/20 toward covers. But at some venues, we do originals only.

If you could play/sing with one famous band/musician (any time in history), what/who would that be?

Ryan G. Ganzenmuller: Dewey Cox.

Do you have a label?

Tyson R. Prince: No label. Distrokid is our distributor. I have also used various publishers to license our music and have also setup my own publishing company, Double Hilt Publishing. Separately, I’ve been fortunate enough to write music for a number of video games and developers are usually interested when I mention that we can write custom rock songs.

What type of media might someone hear your music?

Tyson R. Prince: A few of the more interesting things we have been able to license our music in is the Showtime series Shameless (in scene where Frank’s house blows up), NBC’s Playerstyle Files (a scene covering a Philadelphia Eagles bar and restaurant), the theme song for #KILLALLZOMBIES (PlayStation game about killing zombies), and ZRUN (PSP game about running from zombies). Also…lots and lots of workout videos, racing videos, sports team videos, and “LETS’ PLAY” videos on Youtube.

A few songs from our currently unreleased album are set to be used in a Xbox/Playstation video game releasing this summer called Super Toy Cars 2.

Ryan G. Ganzenmuller: We’ve also gotten certain songs picked up by some online media outlets too, such as BroBible. We sometimes get requests for individuals to use our songs in their YouTube videos, primarily in foreign markets, actually. France, Germany, Brazil, Mexico.

Do you have a recording studio?

Tyson R. Prince: We share a rehearsal space on Kenmore Avenue with another band and generally our recordings are done at Oblivion Studios in Rochester with Kevin Murphy.

Ryan G. Ganzenmuller: Kevin does a great job for us. He intuitively knows some things that we want before we know.

Have you recorded a CD?

Tyson R. Prince: We have three EPs, currently available on Spotify, iTunes, and everywhere else music is available. We are releasing our fourth EP, “Designated Distraction,” which is three years in the making, on June 29, 2019.

Tell us a little more about the new album, did you try anything new?

Tyson R. Prince: This is the first album we have written with Ryan, who primarily plays the Synthesizer on the album. So, that opened up new avenues in songwriting. This shows up fairly prominently in “Night Life,” which was our attempt to write a 80’s-inspired pop rock song with lots of synth. However, there is still plenty of rock guitar elsewhere, and Aaron’s drumming style really shines as well on the album.

Ryan G. Ganzenmuller: This was the first time I added my own lyrical content and song compositions for The Spin Wires. I’ve been writing songs since long before I knew how to play instruments…really since I was about 13. So then watching things come together with everyone’s input — especially Walty’s extraordinary drumming creations — was really meaningful.

What is the single off the album and why did you pick it?

Tyson R. Prince: Picking a single off the album is always tricky. Based on a feedback, we picked “Time is a Fire,” which is a high-energy song about seizing the moment.

Where and when is your next gig(s) in the city?

Friday, July 19, 2019 at Buffalo Ironworks at 9:00 p.m., and Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11:00 p.m. at Mister Goodbar on Elmwood Avenue.

Links:

You can pre-save our album on Spotify free here: distrokid.com/hyperfollow/thespinwires/designated-distraction-2

Our website with shows posted and album pre-order is: www.spinwires.com

www.facebook.com/thespinwires

Twitter: @TheSpinWires

