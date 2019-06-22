Solar Pizza Parties at West Side Tilth Farm

Every Saturday, from 10am to 3pm, West Side Tilth Farm sets up its pizza ovens for a Solar Pizza Party. After paying a visit earlier today, I can confidently say that this will be incorporated into my summer routine – the urban farming and pizza making is exactly what makes Buffalo so special. There are more and more of these organic neighborhood farming operations popping up, and each one specializes in something unique and inspirational.

Not only does the farm stand serve up some phenomenal artisanal pizzas, the also have tons of veggies, microgreens, hand made soaps, local honey and bees wax, coffee, pastries, etc. And the best part? It’s all right there in front of you – you can see the tomatoes growing in the hoophouse, and the lettuce in the field, it’s incredible how impressive this farm has become since I initially covered the operation a couple of years back.

When you eat our pizza, your stomach will have no trouble with digestion, as a large part of it has already occurred during the long fermentation process. The end result is a crust that is light, crispy and as the Italians put it, highly digestible.

Typically, living in a city, one of the things that you miss is the country experience. West Side Tilth Farm is that country experience, filled with all of the wonderful farming aspects, right in the heart of the city. I was so impressed with my visit today. Now my Saturday excursions have been amplified – a stopover to White Cow Dairy for delicious croissants, a cup of coffee at the Five Point neighborhood, and then a visit to Tilth Farm for a pizza, more coffee, and pastries from Butter Block. This is a sensational and delectable routine.

I implore you to check out West Side Tilth Farm next Saturday. The experience is pretty mind blowing if you’re into this stuff. My wife said the the five day fermented pizza dough is one of the best that she has ever tasted in Buffalo, and that’s saying something.

It’s a fun crew of workers, who have a lot of history making Neopolitan-meets-NYC style pizzas, all of which incorporate ingredients grown on the farm.

Solar Pizza Parties at West Side Tilth Farm | 246 Normal Avenue | Buffalo NY | 716-427-8401