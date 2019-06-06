With more and more ways to get out on the water, the seas are the limit when it comes to intriguing aquatic offerings. Now, Seas the Day Charters is throwing its captain’s hat into the ring, by offering custom charters on its 30 foot SeaRay cruiser.
Instead of hopping onboard a boat with masses of other seafarers, you can make reservations for you and five of your friends on this large open cockpit charter boat. The SeaRay cruiser also features a wide beam for stability, which means that the excursion will be smooth. For the comfort of passengers, there’s a bathroom and a nice cabin.
From scuba diving charters (dive sites – Lake Erie, Seneca Shoal, and several shipwrecks near the Buffalo, Harbor) to a slow cruise around the Buffalo waterfront, each of the trips is completely customized to suit the needs and the desires of the crew.
“Interested in fishing for bass with five of your friends. Bring your gear, bring your beer, we provide the boat and the captain. 1/2 day charters can be scheduled for your convenience. Get out on the water and enjoy Buffalo’s greatest attraction!” – Seas the Day Charters
As for the food and drinks, Seas the Day Charters operator Mike Dates said that Charlie’s Boat Yard at Safe Harbor can provide drinks and catering, or customize something for somebody looking for a slow cruise. The fishing charters are meant to be more like a casual fishing trip with your buds – bring your gear, bring your beer. And the unique thing about the scuba diving is, there really isn’t much availability of scuba diving in Lake Erie via boat. There are shipwrecks and lots to explore, but almost nobody knows about it!”
Whatever you decide to do, one thing is certain – there’s nothing better than being out on the water on someone else’s boat. At the end of the day, you walk away – no hassles, just tons of fun! Just reach out to Mike, and you can coordinate the details with him. See you out on the water!
For more information, visit the website www.pontoonsaloonbuffalo.com, or email info@seasthedaycharter.com.
Seas the Day Charters LLC | Safe Harbor Marina | 1111 Fuhrmann Blvd | Buffalo, New York | Facebook