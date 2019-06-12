Rockin’ 2019: Death Cab for Cutie, with Tank and the Bangas and Phosphorescent

Kick-off the summer festival season on June 16 at the Albright-Knox Art Gallery with a spectacular evening of music and art! Their annual music fundraiser, Rockin’ 2019, will feature Death Cab for Cutie, Tank and the Bangas, and Phosphorescent. Gates open at 4:00 PM. Don’t miss out on seeing the concert of the summer in one of the most unique concert venues in the city!
Death Cab for Cutie, an American indie rock band, just kicked off the summer leg of their 2019 tour supporting their ninth album, Thank You For Today.
As a touchstone indie band of the 2000s, Death Cab For Cutie crafted sensitive, wistful songs filled with earnest feeling. Starkly confessional and filled with a melancholy much-appreciated by the passing “emo” scene, their classic albums have aged well, but often sound of their time.” – Paste Magazine
Tank and the Bangas, a New Orleans-based funk-soul musical group, won the 2017 NPR Tiny Desk Contest. The group is fronted by Tarronia “Tank” Ball on lead vocals; Ball first gained attention as a slam poet.
“They make music without boundary on instruments ranging from sax, flute, cello, vocal scratches, keyboards, synths, real drums, fake drums, a djembe and, of course, the poetry, philosophy, comedy and voice that is Tarriona “Tank” Ball.” – There’s No Band Like Tank And The Bangas, NPR
Phosphorescent is an indie folk/alt country band fronted by Matthew Houck. Phosphorescent formed in Athens, Georgia, and is now based in Brooklyn, New York. The band is signed to Dead Oceans Records.
$60 in advance / $65 day of show (plus handling fees)
Albright-Knox Grounds (Rain or Shine)
General admission tickets are on sale at Ticketfly.com, or you can visit a Ticketfly outlet, or call 877.987.6487. Will call tickets purchased through Ticketfly can be picked up at the concert on June 16, or at Town Ballroom from June 10 to 14 from 12 to 5 pm.
Parking will be available at Buffalo State across the street from the museum. Please look for signage directing you to available lots. There will not be a shuttle for general-admission ticket holders; ride-sharing and use of public transportation are strongly encouraged.
Permitted items:
All items entering the venue are subject to inspection
- Small purses/handbags
- Diaper bags
Not Permitted
- Duffle bags, backpacks, and luggage
- Umbrellas
- Blankets
- Chairs
- Illegal drugs/Drug paraphernalia
- Weapons, knives, fireworks, or any items deemed dangerous
- Glass containers
- Outside food or beverages, grills, coolers, or cooking equipment
- Selfie sticks, tripods, or monopods
- Laser pointers
- Rollerblades and skateboards
- Air horns
- Animals (except service animals)
- Cameras, video equipment, recording devices, or drones