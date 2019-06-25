Richardson Olmsted Campus – Relax on the South Lawn

A summery visit to the Richardson-Olmsted Campus just got a whole lot more relaxing. Similar to the sunset chairs at Canalside, there are now Adirondack chairs placed about on the South Lawn, where people can relax with friends and family. I popped by the grounds yesterday to check out the new chairs, and while there are not a lot, the ones that were there were mostly occupied, which leads me to believe that it would be a good idea to introduce additional chairs in the future.
During my visit, I came across a couple of ladies who were listening to an audio tour of The Campus, which is free to all visitors – it’s a handy phone app. Another group of people were playing with a dog – the grounds are so dog friendly that there’s even a Yappy Hour at 100 Acres on Wednesday, June 26, from 4pm to 8pm. Every Wednesday, people are invited to bring their leashed dogs along to Hotel Henry’s South Patio for drink specials and small plates. Hotel Henry also serves dinner on the patio whenever the restaurant is open. It’s a full service dinner that is absolutely divine, as long as the weather cooperates.
For those who are looking for a more formal tour, The Campus is offering a Historical Welcome Tour on Wednesday, June 26, from 6pm to 7pm ($15 per person). The tour covers the history and the future of The Campus – it takes place in one of the unoccupied buildings! And don’t forget to check out the relatively new art installation featuring a monumental sculpture by Jim Hodges.
Finally, starting in July, Hotel Henry will be rolling out its new Summer Sundays series, with an outdoor market, lawn games, arts and craft for kids, music, fitness, etc. We will have more information on that series in coming days.