Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Recycle Right NY!

0 Comments

Teaching my family how to recycle correctly has not been easy. When it’s time to empty the recycling bin, more often than not I have to go through the discarded plastics to look for a number of different items that can’t be recycled. The biggest culprit is potato chip bags.

While it’s easy to call out others for their repeated mistakes, I too am an offender. Until recently I never knew that single-use/disposable plastic plates and cups could not be recycled. I learned this when the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) sent out an e-blast with a list of items that should not be tossed in the recycle bin.

Common single-use plastics (SUP) items you should not put in your household recycling bin:

  • Plastic Utensils
  • Straws/Coffee Stirrers
  • Coffee Pods (if you use pods, be sure to get the kind with the biodegradable mesh bottoms)
  • Chip bags, candy bar wrappers and other snack packaging and wrappers
  • Cling wrap
  • Plastic bags
  • Styrofoam
  • Single-use/disposable plastic plates and cups
  • Some types of takeout containers

The DEC says that just because a plastic cup has the chasing arrows symbol, does not mean that it can be recycled by a local hauler or county/municipal recycling coordinator. Unfortunately, the last thing that we need is for recycling to be complicated for households, or fewer people will participate.

Challenge yourself to replace one single-use plastic with a reusable alternative this week.

One of the most effective ways to keep plastics out of our landfills is to cut down on their use. The DEC is asking people to “take the ultimate challenge and go plastic free in July!”

Learn more about the Recycle Right NY Campaign and how to receive free downloadable campaign resources. Remember to tag #RecycleRightNY on your social media.

*If you have questions, check with your local hauler or county/municipal recycling coordinator. Recycling rules differ by location and program.

Tagged with: , , , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside, Buffalo Porchfest, and Paint vs. Paint. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market on Elmwood. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, the Hertel Alley Street Art Festival, and The Flutterby Festival.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments