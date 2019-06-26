Recipients of 2019 Love Your Block mini-grants

Mayor Byron W. Brown and the City of Buffalo Division of Citizen Services have announced the winners of the 2019 Love Your Block mini-grants. The recipients will be allotted funds up $1000, to be used for neighborhood beautification and placemaking projects. The seven winners of the mini-grants are:
- Youth N’ Progress – Sperry Street Project
- We Care Neighborhood Community Block Club – 601 and 632 Sycamore Revitalization
- Jefferson Avenue Block Club #644 – Art is Function: Garbage Bins Mural Project
- Burlington Avenue Block Club – Increase Residence and Pedestrian Safety through Illumination
- Kleinhans Community Association – National Grid Station Historical Mural
- The Belle Center – Beautification of The Belle Center Outdoors
- Winslow Block Club #2 – Memorialized Tulip Garden
“I congratulate all the winners of the Love Your Block mini-grants,” said Mayor Brown. “Through the Love Your Block program, we continue to build an equitable and inclusive city of opportunity by bringing people together, while encouraging community engagement and volunteerism to further improve and beautify our diverse neighborhoods, one block at a time.”
The funds are being allocated to neighborhoods that include Kensington-Bailey, Broadway-Fillmore, Lower West Side, and Masten Park. Along with the $25,000 in funding over the course of two years, the City will also offer planning assistance. The funding was provided by Cities of Service, which allocated two AmeriCorps VISTAs within the Mayor’s Division of Citizen Services.
A second funding cycle is also underway. Organizations can now apply for the next cycle of the Love Your Block Mini-grant, by filling out an application – the deadline for filing is July 26, 2019. The newest cycle is Powered by Cities RISE.
For more information, visit Mayor Brown’s Office of Citizen Services at 65 Niagara Square, room 218, Buffalo NY, 14202.
E-mail: loveyourblock@city-buffalo.com or call (716) 851-4890.