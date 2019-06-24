A new design studio is coming to Allentown, and it’s like nothing that you have ever seen… or heard of, most likely. Thomas M. Moll is Creative Director and Managing Member of Raven Vanguard Design Studio, who, along with Brooke Pelc (Nest Designed), have some up with a concept that is music to our ears, and visually captivating for our eyes.

Moll started the design business a couple of years back, and is now set to open at 70 North Pearl Street (stay tuned). Moll and Pelc have transformed four rooms of this architectural charmer into a series of design studio vignettes, with their offices on the third floor. Along with the vignettes that help to sell their design services, they also have a music room which will blow people’s minds when it is open (by appointment only).

“I bought the house in ’97,” said Moll, and have completely redesigned it. Brooke and I started a design and branding studio two years ago called Raven Vanguard Design Studio. We will be making these design spaces available to businesses throughout the country for trunk shows, photo shoots, private parties… and there’s a music room where we will have invitation only gatherings featuring vinyl on top of the line sound systems, with audio components that will be for sale.

“What we have done is completely different. We will be featuring interior designers that are not found in Buffalo – Roberto Cavalli and George Smith, to name a couple.

We will have fabrics and wallpapers from Italy and France, and we are working with internationally celebrated artists to showcase their original works (there is a gallery space). Eventually we will be working with local businesses that are artistically and aesthetically included, for design collaborations.”

Over the next few days, we are going to be following the progress of this intriguing new Allentown development. Stay tuned for some inside looks at a variety of the design and music components that Moll and Pelc will be showcasing in coming months.