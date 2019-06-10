Party for the Planet at the Buffalo Zoo

On Saturday June 29, the WNY Earth Day Family Expo will be hosting Party for the Planet, along with the Buffalo Zoo. This annual event is a great way to get better acquainted with environment concerns, and the local organizations that are helping to safeguard this planet.
The 2019 Party for the Planet will feature kids’ activities designed to evoke a sense of awareness and responsibility pertaining to the environmental plight of the planet. The event will provide an Environmental Scavenger Hunt for children, a party favor eco-bag of healthy and educational prizes, and a bag-making station aimed at demonstrating the importance of DIY, and our over-reliance on single use products such as plastic bags, straws, etc.
This is a great chance to check out all of the new exhibits at the Zoo, and learn about ways that we can all be helping to prevent further animal extinction that is plaguing this planet, through stepped up conservation efforts.
Party for the Planet is free for visitors, with the price of Zoo admission.
Party for the Planet – Every day is Earth Day
Saturday June 29, 2019
10 AM to 3PM
Event includes a raffle for a gift certificate for Go-Bike and a membership to The Zoo
Rain or shine
For additional information about the Party for the Planet, visit the group’s website