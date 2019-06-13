Buffalo’s KeyBank Center is more often thought of as the home of exciting sporting events, and headline touring performances, but on Saturday, June 15th, it will be the center for animal rescue groups, and a whole lot of our favorite four-legged companions.
Or should I say, perhaps, your future family members?
Pegula Sports Entertainment, and the Buffalo Sabres Foundation is teaming up with Tito’s Handmade Vodka to host the second annual One Buffalo Pet Adoption event in the KeyBank Center pavilion.
The event will run from 10:00AM to 2:00PM, and will feature adoptable pets from many of Western New York’s hard working animal shelters, and animal rescue agencies, including: Buffalo C.A.R.E.S. Animal Rescue, Buddy’s Second Chance, City Of Buffalo Animal Shelter, Open Arms Rescue of WNY, Ten Lives Club, WNY’s Furtastic Adopt-A-Thon, Joyful Rescue, The Silver Linings for Pit Bulls, Buffalo Underdogs Rescue, The Greyhound Action League of Buffalo, Buffalo Paws and Claw Animal Shelter, Awesome Paws Rescue, Be Their Voice Rescue, Pixie Mamas Rescue, A Pur-fect Fit Animal Rescue & Adoption Center, and Nickel City Canine Rescue.
“This event embodies the spirit of One Buffalo and is a true testament to teamwork. The One Buffalo Pet Adoption will bring together rescues, shelters and our pet loving community as one to help save the lives of homeless pets,” said Tina Chaudhry, event organizer and co-creator of WNY’s Furtastic Adopt-A-Thon. “We are so grateful to have the generous support of Pegula Sports Entertainment, and Tito’s Handmade Vodka as we work closely with the community towards ONE common goal – to save the lives of as many homeless pets as possible!”
“Adoption days are one of the best ways to make the world a better place for both humans and our furry friends,” said Beth Bellanti, Program Manager of Tito’s Vodka for Dog People. “Tito’s Vodka for Dog People program supports the truest form of love on the planet: our pets! We could not be more pleased to be the presenting sponsor for One Buffalo, where we hope many pets will find their furever home.”
Last year’s event paired 87 adoptable cats and dogs with their new families, and forever homes. This year’s event will also feature a meet and greet location for families with current pets that want to make sure any prospective new family members will be a good fit in their home.
Chaudhry added, “For every pet adopted, we’re actually saving two lives. The life of the pet going to a new home, and as we open up space with shelters, and rescue agencies, we save the lives of other animals who might not have otherwise gotten a second chance.”
Prospective adopters are encouraged to visit onebuffalo.com/petadoption to review policies, and file their adoption applications with each rescue organization prior to attending the event.
Complimentary parking will be available in the KeyBank Center Parking ramp on Illinois St., adjacent to the KeyBank Center.
Photo credits: Heather Bellini Photography