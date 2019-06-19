It’s not everyday that you get to take your pooch to the ballpark, but that’s what’s happening today at Sahlen Field. Yes, that’s right, we’re talking about a day dedicated to the dogs – the first 2000 fans will receive a Dog Bag Dispenser to boot. And before the game starts, there will be a pre-game parade starting at 6:20pm. What could be more fun? All dogs get in free with their owner’s purchase of a ticket.
Before each of the five Dog Days this summer, there will be a Dog Parade around the warning track of the field (each starts 45 minutes before first pitch). Then during the game, you can sit with your best friend in the center-field berm area or in Sections, 124, 126 and 128 down the right field line.
Not only is today’s game super dog friendly, it’s also parks friendly. Partial proceeds of all ticket sales will go towards the Olmsted Parks, where the pooches love to play.
Buffalo Bisons take on the Indianapolis Indians
First pitch is at 7:05pm! Gates open at 6:00pm.
Olmsted Day at the Ballpark | Dog Day at the Park!
Wednesday, June 19, 2019
Sahlen Field | 1 James D Griffin Plz | Buffalo, New York 14203
There will be water stations for your buddy to get a quick drink and plenty of other puppy pals to be made throughout the game.
Please note: ALL FANS with dogs must enter Sahlen Field through the Center-field Gate. No dogs will be allowed through the main gates of the ballpark. The Center-field Gate will open one hour before game time.