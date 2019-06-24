New Botanical-Themed Mural coming to Elmwood

Elmwood Avenue is in line to get a new mural treatment. 831 Elmwood Avenue, home to Revolver Records (831 Elmwood Avenue), will be the recipient of the mural. The flowery work of art is in recognition of Garden Walk Buffalo and the Elmwood Village Association, as they are both celebrating their 25 Year Anniversaries.
Elmwood Village Association and Gardens Buffalo Niagara unveiled the latest urban mural earlier today – the botanical-themed mural is designed by artist Cassandra Ott. The work of art depicts Buffalo’s resolute charge to become a city of gardens. Each year, 70,000 visitors flood into the city in search of the 425 gardens on the annual Garden Walk route, which generates $4.5 million in economic activity, not to mention the national press coverage. This mural is in direct response to those unwavering efforts.
“We know that gardening is a simple act that transforms communities, and we’re proud to celebrate 25 years of transformation,” says Jeff Tooke, President of Gardens Buffalo Niagara, parent organization of Garden Walk Buffalo.
“EVA is excited for the opportunity to work with Cassi to memorialize 25 years of the Elmwood Village Association and Garden Walk Buffalo’s investment in the westside with a work of public art,” says Ashley Smith, executive director, Elmwood Village Association
This latest mural effort is the result of the Elmwood Village Association’s 2018 Strategic Plan, which prioritizes improvements to public space. People want to see more public art in and around our commercial corridors, plain and simple.