M&T First Fridays @ The Gallery – Pride

Every first Friday of the month, the community is invited to attend a special day at the Albright-Knox Art Gallery, filled with all sorts of interactive art events and activities. There’s something for everyone, including kids. The line-up includes tours, art exhibits, classes, live music, talks, hands-on activities, food and drink, and lots of surprises along the way. Many of the activities and tours are free (see below). The next M&T First Fridays at The Gallery takes place on June 7, from 10am to 10pm. Also, see current exhibits.

Drop-In Art Activity

Friday, June 7, 2019 ● 10 am – 12 pm

FREE

Education Classrooms

Artists of all ages are invited to participate in a free artmaking activity inspired by works on view in the museum.

Family Fun Tour

Friday, June 7, 2019 ● 11 am – 11:45 am

FREE

Meet at the Information Desk

This family-oriented tour of works in the 1962 Building will explore a different theme each month.

Registration – Space is limited to 20 participants. To reserve your spot, please register online, call 716.270.8292, or sign up at the Albright-Knox Admissions Desk.

Studio Art Class for Adults: Sculpture

Friday, June 7, 2019 ● 1 pm – 3 pm

$15 general admission

$5 for Members

Education Classrooms

Adults of all levels of experience are invited to sign up for the Studio Art Classes for Adults on the first Friday of every month. This month’s class will focus on sculpture.

Space is limited; registration and pre-payment are required. Please register online, call 716.270.8292, or sign up at the Albright-Knox Admissions Desk.

Public Tour

Friday, June 7, 2019 ● 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm

FREE

Meet at the Information Desk

Public tours are led by Albright-Knox–trained docents and are free on the first Friday of each month as part of M&T FIRST FRIDAYS @ THE GALLERY.

ArtCart—Oriol Vilanova: Anything, Everything

Friday, June 7, 2019 ● 4 pm – 5:30 pm

FREE with Pay What You Wish admission

FREE for Members

1905 Building

Come and explore the mobile ArtCart with interactive art activities for kids and families in Oriol Vilanova: Anything, Everything. Oriol Vilanova’s postcard-based installations address how images both reflect and inform how we see the world. The centerpiece of his presentation at the Albright-Knox is made up of more than 4,500 museum postcards of dramatically different objects, organized according to their colored backgrounds.

“What’s Your Vision?” Tour

Friday, June 7, 2019 ● 4:30 pm – 5:30 pm

FREE

Meet at the Information Desk

This one-hour tour led by an Albright-Knox–trained docent encourages participants to “read” four works of art from their own perspectives.

Drop-In Art Activity

Friday, June 7, 2019 ● 5 pm – 7 pm

FREE

Education Classrooms

Artists of all ages are invited to participate in a free artmaking activity inspired by works on view in the museum.

Jazz and Happy Hour

Friday, June 7, 2019 ● 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm

AK Café 

Enjoy drink specials and live jazz music by Doug Yeomans and Sue Kincaid in the artful setting of AK Café.

Gallery Talk—Oriol Vilanova: Anything, Everything

Friday, June 7, 2019 ● 6 pm – 6:30 pm

FREE with Pay What You Wish admission

FREE for Members

1905 Building

Join the AK for a discussion of Oriol Vilanova: Anything, Everything with Assistant Curator Tina Rivers Ryan. Oriol Vilanova’s postcard-based installations address how images both reflect and inform how we see the world. The centerpiece of his presentation at the Albright-Knox is made up of more than 4,500 museum postcards of dramatically different objects, organized according to their colored backgrounds.

Gallery Talk—Oriol Vilanova: Anything, Everything

Friday, June 7, 2019 ● 7 pm – 7:30 pm

FREE with Pay What You Wish admission

FREE for Members

1905 Building

Join us for a discussion of Oriol Vilanova: Anything, Everything with Assistant Curator Tina Rivers Ryan. Oriol Vilanova’s postcard-based installations address how images both reflect and inform how we see the world. The centerpiece of his presentation at the Albright-Knox is made up of more than 4,500 museum postcards of dramatically different objects, organized according to their colored backgrounds.

Film Screening: Love, Simon

Friday, June 7, 2019 ● 7:30 pm

FREE

Auditorium

Join the AK for this free screening of Love, Simon (2018). From the producers of The Fault in Our Stars comes this heartfelt coming-of-age story about the adventure of finding yourself and falling in love. Everyone deserves a great love story. But for 17-year-old Simon Spier (Nick Robinson) it’s a bit complicated: he’s yet to tell his family or friends he’s gay and he doesn’t actually know the identity of the anonymous classmate he’s fallen for online. This movie is rated PG-13.

Studio Art Class for Adults: Sculpture

Friday, June 7, 2019 ● 7:30 pm – 9:30 pm

$15 general admission

$5 for Members

Education Classrooms

Adults of all levels of experience are invited to sign up for the Studio Art Classes for Adults on the first Friday of every month. This month’s class will focus on sculpture.

Space is limited; registration and pre-payment are required. Please register online, call 716.270.8292, or sign up at the Albright-Knox Admissions Desk.

To learn more, visit The AK.

M&T First Fridays @ The Gallery – On the first Friday of every month, from 10 am to 10 pm, admission to part of the museum and select events are free for everyone. Certain events and special exhibitions are available for a fee. Admission to special exhibitions is Pay What You Wish.

Become a Member during M&T FIRST FRIDAYS and receive a 20% discount! 

Albright-Knox Art Gallery | 1285 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo, NY 14222

Lead image: Studio Art Class for Adults – Sculpture | Photograph by MK Photo

