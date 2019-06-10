Buffalo’s newest art institute, gallery, incubator, and workshop space is gearing up for its next big adventure. Starting on Friday, June 14, multimedia artist Lindsay Preston Zappas will be introducing the community to a series of interactive initiatives that include an exhibition, writing workshop, and zine launch.
Zappas is the founder, publisher, and Editor-in-Chief of LA’s online art journal and quarterly magazine, carla. She is also a proponent of others delving into the world of media, to provide further avenues for art review. In addition to her own exhibition being featured at Buffalo Institute for Contemporary Art, Zappas will be conducting writing workshops on June 15 and 16, which will result in the launch of a Buffalo summer arts review publication in August.
As for her own exhibition – Lindsay Preston Zappas: I Forgot My Shoes – Zappas incorporates sculpture, weaving, photography, and performance. She strategically fuses together rainbow-painted wood, furniture, paper collage, and performers into an assemblage that speaks of the ideal nature of art as a tool to help reshape the world around us.
The work maintains a strong insistence on the artist’s hand and visual language, and alongside a critical edge embraces the joy of making.
Zappas says of the exhibition’s title, “Growing up, my brother often insisted on putting his shoes on while en route to school, until one day, curbside in front of the school, he realized he left his shoes at home—childish prank turned into adolescent trauma. This narrative was the starting place for the title, though I Forgot My Shoes also points outward towards the ways in which we costume, clothe, and position ourselves within a changing world, and the vulnerability that occurs when our systems break down.”
Lindsay Preston Zappas: I Forgot My Shoes @ Buffalo Institute for Contemporary Art
Events
Opening Reception: Friday, June 14, 7-10 PM, Free
Lindsay Preston Zappas will be at the opening of the exhibition.
Arts Writing Workshop: Saturday, June 15 – 16
Zappas will lead workshop participants through exhibitions on view in Buffalo, discussions on how to structure art writing and criticism, and one-on-one feedback and editorial mentoring. Email emily@thebica.org to reserve a spot in the workshop.
Artist Talk: Thursday, August 15, 7 PM, Free
Lindsay Preston Zappas will give an artist talk about her practice and her magazine.
Launch Party: Saturday, May 18, 7 PM, Pay What You Can
This party will celebrate the publication of a Buffalo summer arts review.
Buffalo Institute for Contemporary Art (BICA) | 324 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo NY | Learn more about BICA
Lead image courtesy the artist