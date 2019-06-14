Launch of Jazz at Chandlerville Series

Chandler Street is in the process of being reborn, into a culturally sound part of the city, thanks to the ongoing efforts of developer Rocco Termini. A couple of years ago, this street in Black Rock was mostly deteriorating brick structures, left over from an industrial age. Today there are signs of life up and down the street, with tech companies, a brewery, a cidery, a fitness center, and lots more in store. Along with a recent movement to create swaths of artistic murals, Termini has now teamed up with JazzBuffalo to launch a new summertime jazz series known as Jazz at Chandlerville.
The jazz concert series will be orchestrated in and around The Courtyard at 155 Chandler Street (former Linde Air Manufacturing facility). The series will start off outdoors along a new walkway at Tappo Pizza/Thin Man Brewery. According to Executive Director of JazzBuffalo, Tony Zambito, as the series grows it will eventually occupy the enormous Courtyard, where the backdrop for the live music will be artist Chuck Tingley’s vibrant mural. This is also the home of Blackbird Cider Hall.
Across the street, at Thin Man Brewery (complemented by Tappo Wood Fried Pizza and a Mural Alley by street artist Mark Madden), the live music action will get underway on select Thursdays throughout the summer.
“Jazz at Chandlerville is another example of the city’s revival spurred on by developers like Rocco Termini. The series offers people the chance to experience great music while enjoying the newly renovated surroundings of Chandler Street,” says Zambito.
Scheduled to perform (Thursdays – 5:30pm to 8:30pm) at the new Jazz at Chandlerville Series are:
- July 11: Buffalo Brass Machine
- July 18: DeeAnn DiMeo Tompkins Band
- July 25: Patti Parks Band
- August 1: The Jazz of Mary Ramsey
- August 8: Donny Frauenhofer Band
- August 15: Wendell Rivera Latin Jazz Ensemble
- August 22: Hot Club of Buffalo
- August 29: Tim Clarke Soul-Tet
The performances will take place directly on Chandler Street walkway next to Thin Man Brewery/Tappo Wood Fried Pizza (see photo above). Food and drinks specials will be available. Chandler Street is accessible from Military Road, Amherst Street, and Elmwood Avenue via Grote Street. Termini recently committed to the development of an additional parking lot to provide ample parking. For more information, visit JazzBuffalo.org.
Jazz at Chandlerville Series | 155 Chandler Street Complex