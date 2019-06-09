Author: Charlie Abbott
What’s in a name you ask? By definition, Kerfuffle means a disturbance or some kind of commotion caused by dispute or conflict. Now if you ask the Alt Family, they most likely will tell you there is none of that here. To them, Kerfuffle is a disturbance but that in the sense that it kicks things around musically. There are plenty of music styles for everyone to enjoy at Kerfuffle 2019.
This year marks 6 years of Kerfuffle at Canalside. In years past, the festival has brought acts such as Cage The Elephant, Cake, The Gaslight Anthem, Awolnation, Dashboard Confessional, Violent Femmes, Taking Back Sunday, Grouplove and Bob Moses and a personal favorite Sir Sly to name a short list.
Kerfuffle always has a taste of alternative music with over 50,000 people attending the festival over the years and does a great job of tossing in some left field artists you may or may not have heard of yet. Take for example an act that was previously mentioned Bob Moses or Mansionair and even at one point Robert Delong. These artists swing more on the electronic side which in years past might not have been looked at by other festivals, but AltBuffalo and Kerfuffle made sure they were on your radar and can be seen on main stages of festivals like Coachella now.
Kerfuffle has brought something to Buffalo that many festivals in the past have tried to do but never successfully done and that brings a true vibe to the entire day. From personally attending the last few years I noticed the number of happy faces you see and just all around good feeling about the day. Maybe it brings a sense that summer is finally here and it’s a day to celebrate that or maybe it’s just a great festival in the heart in the city. This year’s installment doesn’t hold back at all.
Kicking off this year’s festival with newcomers Houses and Matt Maeson. Rounding out the rest of the day by bands such as Atlas Genius, Catfish and the Bottlemen, Bishop Briggs and capping off the night with headliners The Head and the Heart and Walk the Moon. As per usual, Kerfuffle will sure to bring the vibes but also have plenty of other things to do throughout the day including food trucks and other Kerfuffle experiences including a new Rockstar VIP Package (More info on website).
This year’s Kerfuffle is happening Friday, June 21st at Canalside. 2-11pm
All Ages| Rain or Shine| Tickets Available on Alternative Buffalo and some NAPA Auto Parts Locations.