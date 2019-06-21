Happy Make Music Day, Buffalo!

The day of music has finally arrived. Throughout the day (Friday, June 21), you are invited to attend a number of free live music performances, thus celebrating the bonds of music that tie the world together. Whether you’re heading to Pastry by Camille on Hertel from 12pm to 2pm, or The Terrace at Delaware Park from 7pm to 10pm, there is a multitude of live music sessions to choose from.
Searching out the music venues, talents, and times, is easy. All you have to do is head to the Make Music Day website and click on the various tags on the map. The 2019 listings include three bands playing at The Historic Old House (153 Delaware Avenue) from 5:00PM – 7:00PM (The Molice, Nigel Nige Network, and Green Gymnast CC), and Flying Bison Brewing Company has Jimmy from Pirate Dreams playing on its Beer Garden. There’s a bunch to choose from, all day long… and it’s all free!
And don’t forget, you are invited to join in on the fun, by picking up a guitar, or harmonica, and playing at work, on your front porch, or anywhere else that feels right. In the end, it’s all about playing music, listening to music, and sharing music with one another.
Click here to find out who’s playing around town on Make Music Day.