Flying Bison to launch monthly Yoga on Tap: Charity Yoga Program

In Buffalo, the combination of yoga and beer is a big deal for those who want to get fit, but also want to be rewarded for their efforts. Now, Flying Bison Brewing Company is getting into the yoga-beer action with a new community giving program called Yoga on Tap: Charity Yoga. You ask, “What’s in a name?” In this case, the name of the program spells it out for everyone to understand, loud and clear. For those who want to participate in a yoga class, socialize with others over a beer, and raise money for a worthy charity, this program is for you.
“This is another way Flying Bison is working to make a direct impact in our community,” says Parrish Gibbons Herzog, Special Events at Flying Bison. “This program aims to bring people together to learn about our local charities in a peaceful and intentional way. We’ve booked dates into the summer and are eager to see our community come out and support this program.”
The yoga classes, taught by One Yoga, will be held each third Monday of the month, starting June 17. A different charity will be chosen from month to month, with the initial charity of choice being the It Happened to Alexa Foundation. The organization “…assists rape victims and their families by easing the financial burden they face while traveling to attend the criminal trials.”
In Buffalo, yoga has become ever-present. There’s goat yoga, dog yoga, yoga in the parks, yoga on SUPs, yoga at The AK, and yoga on just about every corner (with new studios opening all the time). With all of the different yoga options, it’s only natural that that the local breweries get into the action. Now it’s your turn to try out this untraditional trifecta.
$25 admission includes yoga, and one drink token. Beer, soda and kombucha available. Limited space available. Tickets can be purchased online only at www.oneyogawny.com.
Upcoming Yoga on Tap: Charity Yoga dates:
- June 17: It Happened to Alexa Foundation
- July 15: Learning Disabilities Association of WNY, Inc.
- August 19: HEART Animal Rescue and Adoption Team, Inc.
Flying Bison is located at 840 Seneca St., Buffalo NY.