When you think about industries to try to break into, the pet industry would probably not be on the top of the list, due to its competitive nature. But if you’ve got the will, the way, the drive, and the product, why not go for the gusto? That’s what Fetch! Founder and Company President, Jackie Lovern did – when she was concerned about the quality of dog treats that she was feeding her two pups, her vet told her to go make her own. So she did. That’s how Fetch! came to be a part of the Buffalo (and beyond) market.
Seven years later, Lovern has gone from selling her dog treats at the Elmwood Farmer’s Market to servicing a number of major grocery stores, with multiple high quality recipe products. In 2018, Lovern baked 900,000 triangle treats alone! From grinding her own peanut butter to ensure top quality, to her commitment to sourcing all-natural, nutrient-rich ingredients, Lovern has successfully carved out a niche in an industry that is getting harder and harder to break into all the time.
In recent years, Fetch! made it to the top 50 in the inaugural Ignite Buffalo Grant Contest, and was a top 100 Finalist out of over 13,000 national small businesses in the FedEx Small Business Grant Competition.
Gourmet Fetch! flavors include Peanut Butter Goodness, Scrumptious Pumpkin, and Carob Chip Delight.
“The worldwide exposure Fetch! is earning through these competitions has definitely raised awareness of our company and is earning us new customers,” Lovern said. “That success is encouraging us to expand our product line and aim at becoming a national supplier of healthy food products for dogs. At the same time, we will always be indebted to the people and businesses of WNY who have supported our company since I first began baking these treats in my kitchen.”
Currently, Lovern is in the process of expanding the business yet again. She has partnered with John Griveas, who is now co-owner and Vice-President of Fetch!
“Both Jackie and I feel that all of this recognition is validation that what we are doing at Fetch! matters,” said Griveas, who is involved with managing, marketing, baking, and delivering the human-grade biscuits and gourmet cookies. “We know that dog owners treasure their pets as family, and we make our products with that in mind. It is our company mission to make a positive difference in pet’s lives and we believe that is why our products appeal to dogs and their owners in Western New York, and eventually, across America.”
More information about Fetch! is available on the company website fetchmeatreat.com.