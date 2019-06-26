Fattey Beer Co: Is it a bar? Is it a store?

At the corner of Main and Genesee, and the newest addition to the 500 block of Main, Fattey Beer Co, is the missing piece to a perfect night out downtown. Nestled between Overwinter Coffee and Raclettes with an impeccable view of Roosevelt Plaza, owners Nick Fattey and Chris Dicesare chose the location over other Buffalo hot spots to complement the growing number of businesses moving to Main Street.
After a production at Shea’s, dinner reservations downtown, or simply finishing a long day of work, Fattey Beer Co is an excellent addition to any downtown plan, but don’t be surprised if those plans change. With over 500 unique and rare craft beers on a constant rolling basis, a trip to Fattey’s may be all you need. Sitting at a picnic table in the shadow of the impressive Gold Dome, and sharing a bottle of a sweet summer wheat ale with friends, you may just end up staying.
…or not sticking around at all. Fattey Beer Co is still a beer store, and their finely honed collection of craft beer can all be purchased to go. Even the beer on tap can be filled in a growler and taken on its way.
Beer geeks throughout the city will rejoice, but don’t be intimidated by the eight foot high shelf of hand selected bottles if you just like a cold Genesee. You don’t need a masters in zymology to drink here because the staff has been trained beyond simply how to pour pints. In an array of taps and bottles, your bartender can help tailor your selection from what you know and love, to something you never would have thought of drinking before. Fattey Beer Co is a place for pilsner people and sour sipping experts alike. The only thing that will be difficult to do, is drink the same beer twice.
Fattey Beer Company
5 Genesee Street
Buffalo, NY 14203
(716) 575-5519
Instagram
Facebook