Enter your ZIP Code and help save dwindling bird populations in WNY

Audubon NY has just launched a super cool web tool that helps homeowners to figure out what native plants and flowers to plant, in order to feed and protect local bird populations. As habitat loss continues to plague numerous bird species, many of which rely upon WNY natural resources for migratory breeding, it’s more important than ever that we support the dwindling avifauna. The good news, is that it can be as easy as planting the right vegetation and flora, which is why Audubon NY has created this super helpful website. All you have to do is enter your ZIP Code and voilà!, you are presented with a laundry list of planting choices, which correlate to the birds that you will be attracting to your yard.
“Unfortunately, most of the landscaping plants available in nurseries are alien species from other countries. These exotic plants not only sever the food web, but many have become invasive pests, outcompeting native species and degrading habitat in remaining natural areas. Landscaping choices have meaningful effects on the populations of birds and the insects they need to survive. Homeowners, landscapers, and local policy makers can benefit birds and other wildlife simply by selecting native plants when making their landscaping decisions.” – Audubon NY
The website is not only informative, it allows you to create a plant list, and even helps you to identify resources to find the native plants that you are looking for.
Head to this website, enter your zip code, and let Audubon NY handle the rest.
Photos courtesy Audubon NY