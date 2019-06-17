Eat the World – A culinary celebration on World Refugee Day

It’s more important than ever to support Buffalo’s refugee movement. There are numerous ways to do that, including attending The International Institute of Buffalo’s annual Eat The World event. Not only will you be voicing that you’re a friend of the refugees who have done so much to turn around this city, you will also get a chance to check out some of the hottest food trucks in Buffalo, including Miss Judi’s International Cravings, Falafel Bar, Niagara Café, Great Aussie Bite, and Maria’s BeneCibo. Unless you’ve been following the food truck scene in Buffalo very very closely, chances are that these trucks are new to you, which is why you will want to come see what they are all about!
Eat The World coincides with World Refugee Day – the event takes place on Wednesday, June 19, from 6pm to 9pm. The event is being hosted at The International Institute of Buffalo, in their backyard – 864 Delaware Avenue.
Tickets for the casual fund raiser are $20 and include admission to the Institute’s grounds, two complimentary beverage tickets and the opportunity to dine at some of the area’s best food trucks without the usual long waiting lines.
Community Beer Works will be serving beer and soft drinks will also be available. Entertainment will be provided by Deja2. Tickets for EAT THE WORLD are $20 per person and are available on the Institute’s website at www.iibuffalo.org.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the work of the International Institute of Buffalo.