Double Trapeze Workshop @ The Bird’s Nest Circus Arts

If you’ve always wanted to expand your trapeze work horizons, but you’ve never wanted to do it alone, this is your chance to get into the action at a special Double Trapeze Workshop at The Bird’s Nest Circus Arts. Trapeze artists Illy Welden and Ashley Buonaugurio will be your dynamic duo instructors for the class – the two will help participants to get accustomed to aerial partner transitions, as well as dynamic hand to hand, doubles holds, and drops & lifts.

This is not a routine for beginners, but don’t worry – The Bird’s Nest is always introducing new classes to its circus arts line-up, which means that there are plenty of other classes for all skill levels and abilities.

As for this particular Double Trapeze Workshop the prerequisites are: Ability to invert from the ground unassisted, skin the cat, front balance, single arm hang, single knee hang, and 30 second active hang.

The circus arts are alive and well in Buffalo. So take yourself on a new adventure, and join up with this high-flying group that is always up to something completely different.

Sunday, June 29, 2019

3:00PM – 6:00PM

$45 | Tickets

The Bird’s Nest Circus Arts | 64 Fillmore Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14210

See Facebook event

Photos courtesy Glenn Murray

