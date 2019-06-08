Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Done Deal: Gold Wynn Purchases Hertel Property

Gold Wynn Residential purchased a mixed-use building at 1225 Hertel Avenue yesterday. The three-story building contains twelve one-bedroom apartments and three storefronts. Gold Wynn’s Blue Dawn, Inc. paid $1,075,000 for the property. BD Hertel LP was the seller.

Gold Wynn already owns multiple properties in the city, including the former Buffalo Athletic Club building at 69 Delaware Avenue, and a residential building at 1165 Delaware Avenue. In January it purchased Kissling Interests LLC’s 18 local properties, with 841 apartments and 85,000 square feet of commercial space.

The Hertel Avenue building is located next to the former The Good Shepherd Chapel at 1235 Hertel that RJD Development is transforming into nine apartments and 854 sq.ft. of retail space (below).

