Construction Watch: 2929 Main

Remedial work is wrapping up at the former Keystone Corp. site at 2929 Main Street.  Former manufacturing buildings have been demolished and two remaining buildings have been stabilized.

DF Fusion Investment Inc. is proposing a five story new building on the site that will include 320 residential units targeted toward graduate students and other accessory retail and commercial uses. There will be approximately 200,000 sq.ft. of residential and 12,000 sq.ft. of retail/commercial uses.  Architectural Resources is designing the project.

The project site is located between Bethune Lofts and the increasingly out-of-place Monro Muffler facility, nearly across the street from the LaSalle Light Rail Station and at the terminus of Hertel Avenue.

